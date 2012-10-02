Here is the announcement courtesy of the 007 Facebook page:

Adele will premiere “Skyfall”, the official theme song to the upcoming 007 film of the same name, globally via her official site on Friday October 5th at 0:07 BST/LONDON time (7:07pm EST on October 4th). The track is available for pre-order at iTunes starting today. October 5th marks the 50th anniversary of the release of “DR. NO” and is being celebrated as Global James Bond Day.

After reading the script for the film, Adele enlisted Paul Epworth to co-write and produce the theme song to “Skyfall.” Adele admits, “I was a little hesitant at first to be involved with the theme song for SKYFALL. There’s a lot of instant spotlight and pressure when it comes to a Bond song. But I fell in love with the script and Paul had some great ideas for the track and it ended up being a bit of a no-brainer to do it in the end. It was also a lot of fun writing to a brief, something I’ve never done which made it exciting. When we recorded the strings, it was one of the proudest moments of my life. I’ll be back combing my hair when I’m 60 telling people I was a Bond girl back in the day, I’m sure!” Recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London, “Skyfall” features the lush accompaniment of a 77-piece orchestra.

The “Skyfall” theme will be Adele’s first new material since 2011’s “21” album.

“Skyfall” will open on October 26th in the United Kingdom followed by its release in the United States on November 9th. IMAX will release the film one day early across North America on November 8th. The film stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Albert Finney, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Naomie Harris, Helen McCrory, Ben Whishaw, Bérénice Marlohe, Ola Rapace, Rory Kinnear, and Tonia Sotiropoulou. John Logan, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade wrote the screenplay based on the script by Patrick Marber and characters created by Sir Ian Fleming. Sam Mendes (“American Beauty”) directs.