Latest photos from Disney Pictures estimated $215 million “The Lone Ranger” film have emerged. The pictures show actors Johnny Depp (Tonto) and Armie Hammer (The Lone Ranger) exiting the back of a wrecked caboose. It’s a surprise that the characters made it out in one piece. Check it out now!

You can see more pictures HERE > http://www.comicbookmovie.com/fansites/nailbiter111/news/?a=67967

Here is the storyline for the film:

Native American spirit warrior Tonto recounts the untold tales that transformed John Reid, a man of the law, into a legend of justice.

The action/adventure “The Lone Ranger” is currently in production, and will be released on July 3rd, 2013. The film stars Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer, Helena Bonham Carter, William Fichtner, Tom Wilkinson, Barry Pepper, Ruth Wilson, James Frain, James Badge Dale, Landall Goolsby, Matt O’Leary, W. Earl Brown, Leon Rippy, Harry Treadaway, and Timothy V. Murphy. Ted Elliott, Justin Haythe, and Terry Rossio wrote the screenplay, while Gore Verbinski (“Rango”) directs.

Sources: comicbookmovie, IMDb



