The first “Red Dawn” film played off of the cold war tensions between the United States and the late Soviet Union, but with a slight twist. The rebels fighting the good fight were primarily made up of teenagers, not adults. Director John Milius created this shocking invasion of middle America, which was targeted at a teen audience. The storyline is a bit of a stretch, the quality of acting is all over the place, and the violence is plentiful, but to this day, it still continues to have a strong fan following.

Fast forward to the present and a remake of the film. The cold war is over. For what it’s worth, the United States won. So what country will be the antagonist for the film? China, Iran, no it will be North Korea. Uh, okay, North Korea invades the United States? So, how does this happen? It looks like it will be one state at a time. Apparently, they start their worldwide expansion in Washington State when two brothers awaken to the sounds of dropping bombs and enemy planes seeding their town with paratroopers. The pair waste no time fleeing the area in their pick-up truck. See for yourself.

Here’s the plot for the film.

A group of teenagers look to save their town from an invasion of North Korean soldiers.

Not only does the plot sound implausible, but where does North Korea get the manpower for the invasion? How are they able to pull off a sneak attack when they are closely monitored by the United Nations? This $75 million feature has ludicrous written all over it.

“Red Dawn” will invade theaters on November 21st. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck, Josh Hutcherson, Adrianne Palicki, Isabel Lucas, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Connor Cruise, Edwin Hodge, Alyssa Diaz, Brett Cullen, Michael Beach, Will Yun Lee, Matt Gerald, Kenneth Choi, and Ron Yuan. Carl Ellsworth and Jeremy Passmore wrote the screenplay based on the original screenplay written by John Milius and Kevin Reynolds. Dan Bradley directs.

