Last weekend at the Con X Convention in Kansas City, Missouri, actor Glenn Morshower (who also provides the introduction to Universal Studios’ Transformers 3D ride) discussed the continuation of the series, as well as whether or not he’ll be back for future installments.

“After I did the opening ceremonies for the ride, [executive producer] Steven Spielberg walked up to me and chatted and said ‘You know we’ve got you set to do the fourth one and probably the fifth one on the heels of that,” Morshower revealed. “So, I guess in December we are on our way to making 4 and 5.”

Director Michael Bay and Transformers’ fans thought that he was finished with his interpretation of the Hasbro licensed robots. Recently Bay commented to the Huffington Post that he was done with the Transformers franchise after making “Dark of the Moon,” but he had an epiphany of sorts and decided to return to the director’s chair once again. This is what he said:

“I thought I was done. Than the ride came out (at Universal Studios) and the two and a half hour lines. And then you’re thinking, “Oh my god, someone’s going to take this over.” And you start doing a lot of soul searching. Like Ok, I’m about to do a little movie, “Pain & Gain” … and the studio says that they want to restart the franchise. And someone could come in here and screw it up you know? So I’m thinking that if I do this last one, we set it on a new footing, we change a lot of things—but we keep the history of the three in place. But we broaden it so it can be set up and be carried on-it would have a better chance for survival I guess. You know?”

The cast and crew are slated to begin shooting in December according to Morshower. “Transformers 4” is set to hit theaters on June 27th, 2014.

Sources: nerdreactor, comicbookmovie

