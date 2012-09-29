“The Amazing Spider-Man” opened in July and earned $751 million worldwide. Now, Doug Belgrad, president of Columbia Pictures, and Hannah Minghella, president of production for the studio, have made a special announcement. It appears actor Andrew Garfield will return to reprise his role as Peter Parker along with director Marc Webb in the next Spider-Man installment.

“We could not be more confident in the direction we are taking this new Spider-Man storyline and we are tremendously excited to be ramping up production again with Marc at the helm and Andrew continuing on as Peter Parker,” Belgrad said. “We can’t wait to share what we have in store for Peter and Spider-Man with audiences worldwide.”

“Spider-Man 2” is expected to begin production in early 2013. The film will be released in 3D on May 2, 2014. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay based on a previous draft by James Vanderbilt. The film will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. Emma Stone is also in talks to return to the blockbuster franchise and is expected to reprise her role as Gwen Stacy.

Source: deadline

