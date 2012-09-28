The James Bond franchise, which will release its 23rd film in a few short weeks, is known for some epic songs recorded by some legendary musical talents. Now, singer Adele can be listed among them as she sings the new theme song for Sony Pictures’ upcoming “Skyfall” film.

In a Showbiz 411 exclusive, Roger Friedman talks about hearing the song that is appropriately titled, “Let the Sky Fall.”

“It’s an ominous, dramatic ballad, with lots of gorgeous horn flourishes peeking out through Adele’s now trademark vocals,” writes Friedman, adding, “It’s also fresh, new, and original.”

In addition to providing details about the song’s lyrics, Friedman reports the “Skyfall” single might be released the first week of October.

In working on “Skyfall,” Adele joins other iconic artists whose songs have made the James Bond theme songs part of the franchise’s signature style. That list includes Shirley Bassey (“Goldfinger,” “Diamonds are Forever,” “Moonraker,”) Duran Duran (“A View to a Kill,”) Paul McCartney (“You Only Live Twice,”) and Carly Simon (“You Only Live Twice.”)

The “Skyfall” theme will be Adele’s first new material since 2011’s “21” album.

“Skyfall” will open on October 26th in the United Kingdom followed by its release in the United States on November 9th. IMAX will release the film one day early across North America on November 8th. The film stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Albert Finney, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Naomie Harris, Helen McCrory, Ben Whishaw, Bérénice Marlohe, Ola Rapace, Rory Kinnear, and Tonia Sotiropoulou. John Logan, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade wrote the screenplay based on the script by Patrick Marber and characters created by Sir Ian Fleming. Sam Mendes (“American Beauty”) directs.

Source: examiner, Showbiz 411

