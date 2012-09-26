Who’s Going to Direct “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes?”

Last week, 20th Century Fox’s “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” director Rupert Wyatt stepped down from helming the second installment of the rebooted ape franchise. Reportedly, he wasn’t comfortable with meeting the May 26th, 2014 release date.

Now, Fox is searching for someone to take the lead on the film. A short list of prospects has been generated with the studio setting their sights on one of the following directors: Matt Reeves (“Cloverfield,”) J. Blakeson (“The Disappearance of Alice Creed,”) Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (“28 Weeks Later,”) and Jeff Nichols (“Take Shelter.”)

Fox Production President Emma Watts is scheduled to meet with the candidates sometime in the near future. The screenplay draft was turned into studio executives by writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. Reports coming from the studio have said the execs are pleased with the story.

The action/sci-fi/drama “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” will open in theaters on May 26th, 2014. The film stars Andy Serkis as the highly intelligent ape leader Caesar. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver wrote the screenplay based on the Pierre Boulle novel “La Planète des Singes.”

Source: deadline, IMDb

