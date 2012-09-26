400 SHARES Share Tweet

For fans of Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, December 3rd can’t come fast enough. That day “The Dark Knight Rises” will be out in stores, available for Blu-Ray and DVD. Now we have a first look at the UK edition of the “Dark Knight Rises” box set. Cover art features an amalgamation of the themes from all three movies. The set will come in separate Blu-Ray and DVD editions with UK artwork for each film and for the uber-fans out there, a special Broken Cowl edition of “The Dark Knight Rises”. Stay connected to Nuke The Fridge for updates and news on this release.

ARTWORK REMOVED AT REQUEST

