Production for the sequel to”The Hunger Games,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” is on the way and today we have some images from the set of that movie. The pictures show Donald Sutherland as President Snow.

Click on the images below to enlarge them.



Movie synopsis:

The continuing adventures of Katniss Everdeen, which take place in a futuristic dystopian world, as she prepares for the Quarter Quell.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” opens in theaters on November 22, 2013