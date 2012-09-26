Writers/directors Peter and Bobby Farrelly made this announcement for fans of the original “Dumb and Dumber” comedy film starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels. The follow-up feature has been given the title “Dumb and Dumber To.” This is what the Farrellys tweeted.

“You also might be interested to know that we are almost done with the Dumb and Dumber To (sic) script. I think you’re going to like it. (@farrellybros)”

In a previous tweet, the Farrellys assured fans that Lloyd and Harry will be the same old guys in the upcoming sequel, which takes place 20 years after the original and will follow their characters tracking down one of their children.

The original “Dumb and Dumber” was made on a modest budget of $16 million. It went on to gross almost $250 million worldwide. In 2003 a prequel was released using actors who could pass as younger versions of Daniels and Carrey’s bumbling characters. The title of that film was “Dumber and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd.” It bombed miserably at the box office.

Shooting is expected to start in the Spring 2013, after Daniels has a break from HBO’s “The Newsroom.” Carrey is currently filming “Kick-Ass 2: Balls to the Wall” in Toronto.

“Dumb and Dumber To” will make its way into theaters sometime in 2014. The film stars Jim Carrey as Lloyd Christmas, and Jeff Daniels as Harry Dunne. Sean Anders, John Morris, and Bennett Yellin are writing the screenplay. Peter and Bobby Farrelly will direct. Original producers Charles B. Wessler, Brad Krevoy, and Steve Stabler will be back, as well as the Farrelly’s longtime Conundrum Entertainment partner Bradley Thomas.

Source: twitter.com, IMDb

