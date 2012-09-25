450 SHARES Share Tweet

Warner Bros. has released seven new banners and two more TV spots for “Cloud Atlas” that is set to be released on October 26 2012.

Click on the images below to enlarge them then tell us what you think.

Cloud Atlas’ official synopsis:

“Cloud Atlas” explores how the actions and consequences of individual lives impact one another throughout the past, the present and the future. Action, mystery and romance weave dramatically through the story as one soul is shaped from a killer into a hero and a single act of kindness ripples across centuries to inspire a revolution in the distant future.

“Cloud Atlas” stars Tom Hanks, Halle Berry and Hugh Grant. The movie is directed by Lana Wachowski, Andy Wachowski and Tom Tykwer.