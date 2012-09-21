500 SHARES Share Tweet

Exciting news coming in from Long Beach! We’ve confirmed that Steve Niles, Neal Adams, Bernard Chang, and Scott Lobdell will be attending the show! This is an incredible opportunity to experience comics.

We’re working with our friends at the 501st Legion: Vader’s Fist to put together an incredible Star Wars presence – Stephen Stanton and Rick Fitts will be there, and they’ll be back with their incredibly popular Shoot-A-Trooper Charity Fundraider for the Make-A-Wish Foundation!

A new addition to Long Beach this year is a Kids Entertainment Area on the exhibit floor. We’re busy setting up fun and educational writing and art workshop designed for the 10 and under crowd, as well as photo opportunities and other great family entertainment.

Here’s just a sample of the guest excitement so far:

Tim Bradstreet – Cover Artist, Raw Studio Exec!

Stephen Stanton: Star Wars Voice Actor

Bernard Chang – Illustrator of X-Men, Superman!

Howard Chaykin – Die Hard, Punisher, American Flagg!

Tom Hodges – Star Wars!

Thomas Jane – Director, Actor!

Amanda Conner – Before Watchmen – the hottest comic!

JT Krul – Soulfire!

Jimmy Palmiotti – Ame-Comi, Creator Owned Heroes!

Plus our Artist Alley list is growing every day with new names and some fan favorites – check it out!

We’ve got tickets for sale on our website with an extremely limited discount offer for weekend tickets and our awesome package deals (online only) for this Labor Day holiday – buy a weekend pass or special package and save $10! Use code SeptSpecial until Sunday, 9/23 at 11:59 PM only! Tell your friends, too.

For a complete list of events, guests, activities, ticket prices and times, visit www.longbeachcomiccon.com.Tickets for Long Beach Comic & Horror Con are on sale now through the website and will also be available at many Southern California comic book and hobby shops.

Long Beach Comic & Horror Con will be held at the Long Beach Convention Center on November 3rd & 4th, 2012.

