New promotional art for “Iron Man 3” reveals the Iron Patriot, plus check out the image and you will also notice that Iron Man is sporting a brand new suit.



The plot for the movie is unknown at this time. Rumor has it Tony Stark/Iron Man will head to China to face his toughest opponent, the Mandarin.

“Iron Man” 3 opens in theaters on May 3rd, 2013. The film is directed by Shane Black and stars Robert Downey Jr., Guy Pearce, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Sources: Comic Book Movie