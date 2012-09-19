Karla here…

Disney/Marvel completed Phase One of their box office takeover with the stellar success of “The Avengers.” A total of six movies, starting with “Iron Man” and ending with “The Avengers,” have left their mark in our hearts and minds. Phase Two has already begun with post production about to begin on “Iron Man 3,” while filming is underway for “Thor: The Dark World.” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” begins shooting in March of next year. To round out Phase Two, “The Guardians of the Galaxy”, a still rumored “Ant-Man” film, and “The Avengers 2” will bring us the culmination of the Thanos tease we saw during the end credits of “The Avengers”.

Though there has been no confirmation from Marvel, sources say that Thanos will play a major role in both “The Guardians of the Galaxy” and The Avengers 2″ films. To unite all of these superheroes together, it would take a threat like Thanos, a being infamous for attacking his home world with nuclear bombs and killing millions, to strike fear into the heart of the universe. Furthermore, he is also hopelessly in love with Mistress Death, the personification of death itself. To accomplish his mission and gain favor with his beloved, Thanos will seek the power of the Cosmic Cube, or Tesseract as the Marvel films have labeled it as the ultimate prize. Its’ power could change the fabric of space and time itself. Thanos is also known for creating the Infinity Gauntlet, an object of incredible power that contains the Infinity Gems. Just one of these objects has the ability to make Thanos almost God-like.

In “Thor”, there is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment where we see the Infinity Gauntlet, and at the end of the “Avengers,” Thor takes Loki and the Tesseract back to Asgard. So this got me thinking; We may not see Thanos in “Thor: The Dark World”, but if war has come to the nine realms, wouldn’t it be a perfect distraction and opportunity for Thanos and his minions to steal both the Tesseract and the Infinity Gauntlet?

“Iron Man 3” will be released on May 3rd, 2013. The film stars Robert Downey, Jr., and Gywneth Paltrow. Shane Black directs.

“Thor: The Dark World” will arrive in theaters on November 8th, 2013. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tim Hiddleston, Natalie Portman, and Anthony Hopkins. Alan Taylor directs.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” will begin filming in March of 2013. The film stars Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Samuel L. Jackson. Anthony and Joe Russo direct.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” will be written and directed by James Gunn and is set for a August 14th, 2014 release.

“The Avengers 2” will be released on May 1st, 2015. The film stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth. Joss Whedon directs.

No word yet on who will direct, write, or star in “Ant-Man.”

