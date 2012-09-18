Namtar here…

Last week, filmmaker Rob Zombie’s “The Lords of Salem” premiered to mostly positive reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival. On the final day of the festival, a heated bidding war ensued, after the dust settled the U.S. distribution rights were acquired by Anchor Bay Films.

Here is the official press release:

After much speculation and a heated bidding war, Anchor Bay Films emerged as the new home for Rob Zombie’s The Lords of Salem. Under the agreement, Anchor Bay will handle all U.S. distribution rights on the film. Written and directed by Rob Zombie, The Lords of Salem stars Sheri Moon Zombie (Halloween) as well as Bruce Davison (X-Men), Jeff Daniel Phillips (Halloween 2), Ken Foree (Dawn of the Dead), Patricia Quinn (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Dee Wallace (E.T.) and Judy Geeson (To Sir, With Love). The film premiered last week at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival and received rave reviews from mainstream and genre critics alike. Anchor Bay Entertainment President Bill Clark made today’s announcement.

“We’re extremely excited to be working on this film with Rob,” commented Kevin Kasha, Executive Vice President, Acquisitions and Co-Productions. “It’s a perfect fit for Anchor Bay.”

“I have always been a fan of the care and respect Anchor Bay has put into their genre titles,” said Zombie. “I can’t wait to work together to bring this bizarre, special movie to the masses.”

No mention of a release date has been issued, but here’s the storyline for the film.

Heidi (Sheri Moon Zombie,) a blond rock chick, DJs at a local radio station, and together with the two Hermans (Whitey and Munster) forms part of the “Big H Radio Team.” A mysterious wooden box containing a vinyl record arrives for Heidi, a gift of the Lords. She assumes it’s a rock band on a mission to spread their word. As Heidi and Whitey play the Lords’ record, it starts to play backwards, and Heidi experiences a flashback to a past trauma. Later, Whitey plays the Lords’ record, dubbing them the Lords of Salem, and to his surprise, the record plays normally and is a massive hit with his listeners. The arrival of another wooden box from the Lords presents the Big H team with free tickets, posters, and records to host a gig in Salem. Soon, Heidi and her cohorts are far from the rock spectacle they’re expecting. The original Lords of Salem are returning and they’re out for blood.

“The Lords of Salem” stars Dee Wallace, Clint Howard, Maria Conchita Alonso, Sheri Moon Zombie, Michael Berryman, Udo Kier, Sid Haig, Lisa Marie, Meg Foster, Billy Drago, Bruce Davison, Torsten Voges, Richard Lynch, Patricia Quinn, Daniel Roebuck, Barbara Crampton, Ken Foree, Michael Shamus Wiles, Camille Keaton, Christopher Knight, Judy Geeson, Bonita Friedericy, Ernest Thomas, Brandon Cruz, Maria Olsen, and Jeff Daniel Phillips. The film is written and directed by Rob Zombie.

Source: dreadcentral

