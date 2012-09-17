Namtar here…

An announcement for the horror film “Smiley” made the rounds at the end of August. The news surrounded a partnership between AMC theaters and Fever Productions. Beginning October 12th, AMC will exclusively release “Smiley” theatrically through its AMC independent platform on 28 screens in 14 markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston and Atlanta. AMC will also support the release with a marketing campaign, which includes the “Smiley” International Poster. Check it out!

“Smiley,” co-written by YouTube sensation Gallagher and Glasgow Phillips (“South Park”), tells the story of a disturbed college student who hears of an urban legend:

“The story of the film follows a mentally fragile college student named Ashley (Caitlin Gerard from “Magic Mike” and “The Social Network”) who, after learning of an urban legend in which a mysterious serial killer named “Smiley” can be summoned through the Internet, must decide whether she is losing her mind or becoming Smiley’s next victim. SMILEY also stars Melanie Papalia (“Endgame”) and Andrew James Allen (“Make It or Break It”), with Roger Bart (“Desperate Housewives”), Keith David (“The Thing,” “Pitch Black”) and Liza Weil (“Scandal”) rounding out the cast.

The horror/thriller "Smiley" will arrive at select AMC Theaters on October 12th. Glasgow Phillips and Michael Gallagher wrote the screenplay, while Michael Gallagher directs.

