Academy Award winning director Peter Jackson took time out of his busy schedule to make an announcement on his Facebook page. Jackson wished everyone a “Merry Tolkien Week” and wanted fans to know that there is something special in store for them. He went on to say that Frodo and Bilbo’s combined birthday party is on September 22nd. Also, “The Hobbit” trailer will debut on September 19th. Check out what he had to say.

Enjoy your Tolkien week!

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” is scheduled to open in theaters on December 14th, 2012. The film will star Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage, Andy Serkis, Cate Blanchett, Elijah Wood, Benedict Cumberbatch, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving, Evangeline Lily, Luke Evans, Christopher Lee, Stephen Fry, Lee Pace, Ian Holm, Aidan Turner, James Nesbitt, Mikael Persbrandt, Conan Stevens, Graham McTavish, Barry Humphries, Sylvester McCoy, Billy Connolly, Dean O’Gorman, Ken Stott, Jed Brophy, Jeffrey Thomas, Stephen Hunter, John Callen, William Kircher, Peter Hambleton, Adam Brown, Mark Hadlow, Michael Mizrahi, Ryan Gage, Renee Cataldo, and Ray Henwood. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay, which was adapted from the story by J.R.R. Tolkien. Peter Jackson directs.

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” will be released on December 13th, 2013.

“The Hobbit: There and Back Again” comes to theaters on July 18th, 2014.

Source: Peter Jackson