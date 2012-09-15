Caliburn24 here at the Comikaze Expo inside the Los Angeles Convention Center today.

We just got the scoop that Stan Lee has confirmed his cameo in “Thor 2: Dark World.“ Stan raved about the part in a Q&A with fans at the opening of the Comikaze Expo on the main stage, “You’ve never seen anything like it, neither have I. Don’t miss it!” The doors opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony presided over by Stan Lee himself. The convention features a hall devoted to the Zombie Apocalypse Maze. There is also an exhibit space for Elvira’s Macabre Museum, which has her costume, car, and couch. The other museum is Stan Lee’s Mega Museum, which features Wolverine’s movie costume and cabinets of comic book character busts.

