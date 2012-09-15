If Batman and Iron Man Had a Baby, Would It Look Like “RoboCop” from the Remake?

We are a bit late showing this but it must be covered since so many of you love RoboCop…

Thanks to the website ComingSoon.net‎ we have the first real look at what RoboCop will look like in the remake.

I really can’t say that I’m disappointed by RoboCop’s new look in these set images. I mean hasn’t the pattern with these remakes been to make them worst then the original? So what else should we expect? I’m not saying this film is going to be bad but I always hope for the best but expect the worst.

Blow you can see an image of the Banner/Poster.