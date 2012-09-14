Surprises are in store for attendees at this weekend’s Comikaze Expo. Not only will a plethora of celebrities and artists be accessible to everyone, but a Zombie Apocalypse will infect the Los Angeles Convention Center. The big news is Marvel creator Stan Lee has personally brought something to make every fan’s dream come true. Stan will exhibit his own personal collection, which has only been seen one other time at the El Capitan theater in Hollywood when Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers” premiered.

Some refer to Lee’s collection as a museum. Included among his collectibles are props used onscreen such as Daredevil’s mask, Thor’s helmet, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine outfits, and for the Avenger in everyone, the “Mad Titan” Thanos’ CGI template, which was used to create the cosmic villain’s visage in “The Avengers” closing credits. This alone is worth the price of admission.

So, come join the cosplay crowd, artists, celebrities, zombies, and the Nuke the Fridge gang (at Booth #1306) as we enjoy the festive atmosphere at the Los Angeles Convention Center this Saturday and Sunday. Go to http://comikazeexpo.com for more information on the show.

Source: blame Louis Love

