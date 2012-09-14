Marvel’s “Thor” opened in May of 2011 to become one of the highest grossing films of that year. With the sequel in production, rumors from the “Thor: The Dark World” set in Surrey, U.K. indicate that one of the key figures from the premiere film will kick the proverbial bucket before the end credits roll.

Spoiler alert:

With Thor’s adventures continuing after the events in “The Avengers,” the super powered team’s nemesis Thanos will declare war on the universe. No doubt the prized and formidable “Infinity Gauntlet” will be the object of Thanos’ quest. Unfortunately, the famed bejeweled glove is in Odin’s treasure room on Asgard. With the stage set, there is a distinct possibility of a battle between the “All-Father” and the “Mad Titan” with Odin being the Norse casualty.

Bleeding Cool News had this to report:

“One of our sources was “pretty sure” it’s going to be Odin who bites the dust.”

As far as killing off main characters, Odin doesn’t figure in as that pivotal of a character. He would be the logical and safest choice to off in the sequel. Though causing the “Thunder God” Thor great emotional pain, this would elevate his power and status on Asgard. This is something he will need to fight the deadly Thanos with the rest of “The Avengers” team.

Currently in production “Thor: The Dark World” is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 8th, 2013. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Natalie Portman, Anthony Hopkins, Jaimie Alexander, Idris Elba, Stellan Skarsgård, Christopher Eccleston, Rene Russo, Zachary Levi, Ray Stevenson, Tadanobu Asano, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Richard Whiten, Russell Balogh, and David Stay. Don Payne and Robert Rodat wrote the screenplay based on the comic book created by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, and Larry Lieber. Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones”) directs.

Sources: bleedingcoolnews, IMDb

