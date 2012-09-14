Yesterday, game company Nintendo made a huge announcement concerning the release date and pricing for their next generation console, the Wii U. The game system will hit retailers just in time for the holidays with a November 18th release. As far as the cost goes, the white version will be $299, while the black will go for $349. Both versions will have the Wii U console, GamePad, AC adapter, the Wii U sensor bar, and a high-speed HDMI cable. So what’s the difference between the Basic Set (white,) and the Deluxe Set (black?) The white version will have 8GB of storage space, while the black version will have 32GB, plus additional accessories and the Nintendo Land video game.
The price of the system seems considerably high, even though Nintendo is known to keep its prices reasonable. When the Nintendo Wii launched six years ago in the US, it retailed for $249.99.
The Wii U will also be getting Bayonetta 2 as an exclusive.
Fifty games will be released during the launch window, starting in November and ending in March, 2013.
505 Games
Funky Barn
2K Sports
NBA 2K13
Activision Publishing, Inc.
007™ Legends
Call of Duty®: Black Ops II
TRANSFORMERS PRIME™
Wipeout 3
Skylanders Giants™
Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013 Rapala Pro Bass Fishing
Capcom
Monster Hunter™ 3 Ultimate
D3Publisher
Rise of the Guardians: The Video Game
Ben 10: Omniverse™ Family Party: 30 Great Games Obstacle Arcade
Disney Interactive
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
Electronic Arts
Mass Effect™ 3
Madden NFL 13 EA SPORTS™ FIFA Soccer 13
Frozenbyte
Trine 2™: Director’s Cut
Gaijin Games
Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
Majesco Entertainment
Zumba® Fitness Core
Maximum Games
Jett Tailfin™
NAMCO BANDAI Games America Inc.
TEKKEN TAG TOURNAMENT™ 2 Wii U Edition TANK! TANK! TANK!™
Nintendo
Nintendo Land™
New Super Mario Bros.™ U
NINJA GAIDEN™ 3: Razor’s Edge
SiNG PARTY™
LEGO® City: Undercover
Wii Fit™ U
Game & Wario™
Pikmin™ 3 The Wonderful 101™
SEGA
Aliens: Colonial Marines™ Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
Shin’en Nano Assault Neo
Tecmo Koei America Corporation
WARRIORS OROCHI® 3 HyperTHQ
Darksiders® II
Wheel of Fortune® JEOPARDY! ®
Two Tribes
Toki Tori 2
Ubisoft
Assassin’s Creed® III
Just Dance® 4
Marvel Avengers™: Battle for Earth
Rabbids® Land
Sports Connection™
Your Shape®: Fitness Evolved 2013
ZombiU™ Rayman Legends®
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Scribblenauts™ Unlimited
Game Party Champions Batman: Arkham City™ Armored Edition
Sources: Nintendo, Nerd Reactor