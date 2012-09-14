Nintendo Announces the Release Date and Prices for the Wii U

Yesterday, game company Nintendo made a huge announcement concerning the release date and pricing for their next generation console, the Wii U. The game system will hit retailers just in time for the holidays with a November 18th release. As far as the cost goes, the white version will be $299, while the black will go for $349. Both versions will have the Wii U console, GamePad, AC adapter, the Wii U sensor bar, and a high-speed HDMI cable. So what’s the difference between the Basic Set (white,) and the Deluxe Set (black?) The white version will have 8GB of storage space, while the black version will have 32GB, plus additional accessories and the Nintendo Land video game.

The price of the system seems considerably high, even though Nintendo is known to keep its prices reasonable. When the Nintendo Wii launched six years ago in the US, it retailed for $249.99.

The Wii U will also be getting Bayonetta 2 as an exclusive.

Fifty games will be released during the launch window, starting in November and ending in March, 2013.

505 Games

Funky Barn

2K Sports

NBA 2K13

Activision Publishing, Inc.

007™ Legends

Call of Duty®: Black Ops II

TRANSFORMERS PRIME™

Wipeout 3

Skylanders Giants™

Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013 Rapala Pro Bass Fishing

Capcom

Monster Hunter™ 3 Ultimate

D3Publisher

Rise of the Guardians: The Video Game

Ben 10: Omniverse™ Family Party: 30 Great Games Obstacle Arcade

Disney Interactive

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Electronic Arts

Mass Effect™ 3

Madden NFL 13 EA SPORTS™ FIFA Soccer 13

Frozenbyte

Trine 2™: Director’s Cut

Gaijin Games

Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Majesco Entertainment

Zumba® Fitness Core

Maximum Games

Jett Tailfin™

NAMCO BANDAI Games America Inc.

TEKKEN TAG TOURNAMENT™ 2 Wii U Edition TANK! TANK! TANK!™

Nintendo

Nintendo Land™

New Super Mario Bros.™ U

NINJA GAIDEN™ 3: Razor’s Edge

SiNG PARTY™

LEGO® City: Undercover

Wii Fit™ U

Game & Wario™

Pikmin™ 3 The Wonderful 101™

SEGA

Aliens: Colonial Marines™ Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Shin’en Nano Assault Neo

Tecmo Koei America Corporation

WARRIORS OROCHI® 3 HyperTHQ

Darksiders® II

Wheel of Fortune® JEOPARDY! ®

Two Tribes

Toki Tori 2

Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed® III

Just Dance® 4

Marvel Avengers™: Battle for Earth

Rabbids® Land

Sports Connection™

Your Shape®: Fitness Evolved 2013

ZombiU™ Rayman Legends®

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Scribblenauts™ Unlimited

Game Party Champions Batman: Arkham City™ Armored Edition

Sources: Nintendo, Nerd Reactor

