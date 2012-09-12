400 SHARES Share Tweet

In a recent interview with THR, filmmaker Rob Zombie discussed how he was inspired to make the upcoming horror/thriller film “The Lords of Salem.” The movie premiered to positive reviews Monday night in the Midnight Madness slot at the Toronto International Film Festival. Here is what Zombie had to say: (Also appearing in the interview are Zombie’s wife Sheri Moon Zombie, and actor Jeff Daniel Phillips.)

Here is the film’s synopsis:

Heidi, a blond rock chick, DJs at a local radio station, and together with the two Hermans (Whitey and Munster) forms part of the “Big H Radio Team.” A mysterious wooden box containing a vinyl record arrives for Heidi, a gift of the Lords. She assumes it’s a rock band on a mission to spread their word. As Heidi and Whitey play the Lords’ record, it starts to play backwards, and Heidi experiences a flashback to a past trauma. Later, Whitey plays the Lords’ record, dubbing them the Lords of Salem, and to his surprise, the record plays normally and is a massive hit with his listeners. The arrival of another wooden box from the Lords presents the Big H team with free tickets, posters, and records to host a gig in Salem. Soon, Heidi and her cohorts are far from the rock spectacle they’re expecting. The original Lords of Salem are returning and they’re out for blood.

“The Lords of Salem” stars Dee Wallace, Clint Howard, Maria Conchita Alonso, Sheri Moon Zombie, Michael Berryman, Udo Kier, Sid Haig, Lisa Marie, Meg Foster, Billy Drago, Bruce Davison, Torsten Voges, Richard Lynch, Patricia Quinn, Daniel Roebuck, Barbara Crampton, Ken Foree, Michael Shamus Wiles, Camille Keaton, Christopher Knight, Judy Geeson, Bonita Friedericy, Ernest Thomas, Brandon Cruz, Maria Olsen, and Jeff Daniel Phillips. The film is written and directed by Rob Zombie.

