Yesterday marked the 46th anniversary of Gene Roddenberry’s “Star Trek.” Since wrapping principal photography on the sequel to J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek” film a little over a week ago, it is time for Paramount Pictures to move forward on the post production work. Keeping the wraps on plot points, and villains is difficult in this day and age in the motion picture business, but Abrams and his team are holding it together. Now it seems two domain names were registered yesterday using www.startrekintodarkness.com and www.startrekintodarknessmovie. Using common sense, this means the new Abrams’ project may have the title, “Star Trek Into Darkness.”

This is by no means the definitive title, but both domains were registered through MarkMonitor, an anonymous domain registry service that just so happens to have been utilized by Paramount Pictures for recent URLs like their official “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” site.

As far as the storyline is concerned, J.J. Abrams has mentioned the time travel-alternate reality concept used in the previous film was a deliberate ploy to enable a reboot for new sagas/films:

“The idea, now that we are in an independent timeline, allows us to use any of the ingredients from the past – or come up with brand-new ones – to make potential stories.”

What do you think of the possible title? Some fans say it sounds awful. So, weigh in with your opinion.

Based on the original Gene Roddenberry television series, the unofficially titled “Star Trek Into Darkness” film will beam its way into theaters on May 17th, 2013 in 2D, 3D theaters, and IMAX 3D versions. The film will star Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoë Saldana, Simon Pegg, John Cho, Anton Yelchin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alice Eve, Bruce Greenwood, Peter Weller, Noel Clarke, Nolan North, Nazneen Contractor, Elly Kaye, Tom Archdeacon, Ser’Darius Blain, Joseph Gatt, and Kraisit Agnew. Alex Kurtzman, Damon Lindelof, and Roberto Orci wrote the screenplay. J.J. Abrams directs.

