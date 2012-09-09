Recently we reported that Christipher Nolan is working on the “Directors Cut” for the “The Dark Knight Rises.” The question is, when will it be released? We know that the theatrical cut of the film will be available on Blu-ray sometime before the end of the year, but will the extended version be released at the same time?

Today, we got word from the same source that gave us the heads up about the “Directors Cut” about the potential release date for that Blu-ray. So according to that person a new version of “The Dark Knight Rises” will be out on Blu-ray sometime right before Zack Snyder’s, “Man of Steel,” opens in theater.

Although “Man of Steel” is directed by Zack Snyder and produced by Christipher Nolan, it will open theatrically on June 14th, 2013. While Blu-rays are almost always released on Tuesdays, we should expect the Director’s Cut on June 10th (the Tuesday before “Man of Steel” hits.)

Can’t wait!

Until an official announcement is made, we are treating this as a rumor.