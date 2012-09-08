As of last week, J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek 2” wrapped principal photography. Rumors about the film’s villain have been the topic of discussion around the water cooler, which claims actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be playing Kirk’s antagonist Khan. A recent interview with “Shaun of the Dead” actor Simon Pegg (who plays Scotty) has shed some light on the rumor. This is what he had to say.

“It’s not Khan. That’s a myth. Everyone’s saying it is, but it’s not. I think people just want to have a scoop. It annoys me – it’s beyond the point to just ferret around for spoilers all the time to try to be the first to break them,” Pegg said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph.

“It just spoils the film. It masquerades as interest in the movie but really it’s just nosiness and impatience. You just want to say, ‘Oh f*** off! Wait for the film!” he adds.

Zachary Quinto (“Heroes,”) who plays the role of Spock, recently stated that “Star Trek 2” is “bigger and bolder than the first one, that was pretty big and bold from my stand point. I’m really excited to see what they do with it.”

He continued, “I feel like, you know, my work is done on the movie right now and until we have to go and promote it, then my work remains done and I let J.J. and his incredible team of people get in there and do the work that they need to do now. I feel very fulfilled, but I don’t feel particularly attached to what the outcome of the project will be because I have faith in the people that I was collaborating with to make it as good as it can be.”

Chris Pine, who portrays James T. Kirk, confirms that “the threat is even greater” in “Star Trek 2” than the original, which took theaters by storm in 2009.

Based on the original Gene Roddenberry television series, the as of yet untitled “Star Trek 2” film will beam into theaters on May 17th, 2013. The film will star Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoë Saldana, Simon Pegg, John Cho, Anton Yelchin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alice Eve, Bruce Greenwood, Peter Weller, Noel Clarke, Nolan North, Nazneen Contractor, Elly Kaye, Tom Archdeacon, Ser’Darius Blain, Joseph Gatt, and Kraisit Agnew. Alex Kurtzman, Damon Lindelof, and Roberto Orci wrote the screenplay. J.J. Abrams directs.

