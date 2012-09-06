In a shrewd tactical move, Warner Bros. Television and DC Comics are developing a television series delving into the origin of the strikingly beautiful superheroine Diana Prince a.k.a. Wonder Woman. With a failed pilot created a little over a year ago by writer/producer David E. Kelley, the CW is looking into airing a series depicting Wonder Woman as a young, budding superhero, rather than a fully formed defender of liberty. (Think “Smallville,” but instead of a “no tights, no flights” rule, this show might have a “no bracelets, no crown” mandate.)

Website Vulture claims this approach to the comic book crime fighter is being written by Allan Heinberg (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The O.C.”) under the working title “Amazon.” Heinberg seems a logical candidate for the job: His resume includes work on the kinds of soapy dramas the CW favors as well as comic book oriented material (he wrote the Young Avengers comic book series back in 2005.)

The CW is only developing a script at this point; no production on a pilot has been greenlit or even contractually guaranteed. (The network, along with Warner Bros. and DC Comics, declined comment.) If a pilot is filmed, and a show gets ordered, it will be a major accomplishment for Warner Bros. Television and DC Comics, since rebooting Wonder Woman (outside of animation) has been a challenge since the “Wonder Woman” television series starring Lynda Carter wrapped its three-year run on ABC and CBS in 1979.

Warner (which owns DC Comics) seems determined. This past June, Variety reported, almost as an afterthought, that writer Michael Goldenberg was developing a new feature film centered around the Wonder Woman character. No details of that project have emerged and it’s unclear if DC would proceed with a film revival if “Amazon” moves forward.

Also, with the success of Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers,” Warner Bros. is developing a feature film for “The Justice League of America” with Will Beall writing the script. The production and release dates for the team feature have yet to be announced. A “Wonder Woman” film and/or television series would prove to be a perfect bridge into the picture. With “Man of Steel” on the horizon, and Batman ready for a change in the guard, a Wonder Woman project would complete and add power to The Trinity.

Cross your fingers!

Sources: Vulture, IMDb