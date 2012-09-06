Namtar here…

Considered to be the best Christmas movie of all time, author Jean Shepherd’s “A Christmas Story” arrived in theaters on November 18th, 1983. The popularity of the film sparked cable marathons, droves of fans, and merchandising of everyone’s favorite sexy leg lamp.

Now, Warner Home Video has released the first trailer for the appropriately named sequel “A Christmas Story 2,” which will arrive in stores just in time for the holidays on Blu-ray and DVD October 30th.

The story takes place five years after the events in the original film. Ralphie (Braeden Lemasters) is 16-years-old and wants a car for Christmas. A more substantially larger and more expensive gift than the Red Ryder BB gun that he wanted in the first feature. Actor Daniel Stern stars as the “Old Man,” who was portrayed by the late Darren McGavin in the original film. Check out the trailer and let us know what you think.

“A Christmas Story 2” will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on October 30th. The film stars Daniel Stern, Braeden Lemasters, Stacey Travis, Valin Shinyei, Gerard Plunkett, David Buehrle, David W. Thompson, Tiera Skovbye, Shawn Macdonald, and Garry Chalk. Nat Mauldin wrote the screenplay, which is based on the works of Jean Shepherd. Brian Levant directs.

Sources: Yahoo! Movies, IMDb

