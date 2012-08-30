New images from the set of the highly anticipated sci-fi film Pacific Rim have hit. The photos show director Guillermo del Toro hard at work putting the project together, plus you can also see stars Charlie Day, Idris Elba, and Charlie Hunnam on the set. The most important thing is that these images reveal a lot more of what the movie is going to look like.

Check out the photos below and tell us what you think.

Plot:

When an alien attack threatens the Earth’s existence, giant robots piloted by humans are deployed to fight off the menace.

Pacific Rim opens in theaters on July 12th, 2013 and is directed by Guillermo del Toro. The movie stars Idris Elba, Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman, Charlie Day, Clifton Collins Jr., Max Martini, Robert Maillet, and Rinko Kikuchi.

