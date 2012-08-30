Namtar here…

With the new James Bond film arriving in theaters later this fall, Empire Magazine’s winter preview issue has hit the stands with more than a handful of movie stills from 007’s newest adventure “Skyfall.” Some of the photos are pretty intriguing.

One of the images shows James Bond (Daniel Craig) sitting on a motorcycle, which more than likely heralds some type of stunt filled motorcycle chase. Another picture has 007 trading blows with an opponent on top of a moving train. A third, which seems the most compelling, shows Academy Award winning actor Javier Bardem as Raoul Silva imprisoned in a glass cell. This has such a creepy Hannibal Lecter feel to it. What has Bond gotten himself into? Let us know what you think.

Synopsis:

In “Skyfall,” Bond’s loyalty to M is tested as her past comes back to haunt her. As MI6 comes under attack, 007 must track down and destroy the threat, no matter how personal the cost.

“Skyfall” will open on October 26th in the United Kingdom followed by its release in the United States on November 9th. The film stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Albert Finney, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Naomie Harris, Helen McCrory, Ben Whishaw, Bérénice Marlohe, Ola Rapace, Rory Kinnear, and Tonia Sotiropoulou. John Logan, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade wrote the screenplay based on the script by Patrick Marber and characters created by Sir Ian Fleming. Sam Mendes (“American Beauty”) directs.

Source: wegotthiscovered.com

