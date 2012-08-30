400 SHARES Share Tweet

Namtar here…

Columbia Pictures, MGM, and Strike Entertainment’s $100 million “RoboCop” remake has found its villain in “Batman” and “Beetlejuice” actor Michael Keaton. Keaton will replace frontrunner Hugh Laurie (“House”) in the role of Raymond Sellars, CEO of OmniCorp. OmniCorp is the corporation that finances and builds RoboCop. Director José Padilha had this to say about Keaton joining the cast.

“Michael is the final addition to the amazing cast we have assembled for this film and it is so great to have the last puzzle piece in place. It is thrilling that everything has come together to bring this innovative new vision of RoboCop to life. We’ve got a great script, a great cast, some killer ED-209’s and I can’t wait to get Alex Murphy back on the streets.”

Here is the storyline for the film, which is scheduled to begin filming next month.

In a crime-ridden city, a fatally wounded cop returns to the force as a powerful cyborg with submerged memories, which haunt him.

The action/sci-fi remake of “RoboCop” will find its way into theaters on August 9th, 2013. The film stars Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton, Jay Baruchel, Abbie Cornish, Jackie Earle Haley, Jennifer Ehle, Michael Kenneth Williams, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and WBBrown II. Michael Miner, Edward Neumeier, Nick Schenk, James Vanderbilt, and Joshua Zetumer wrote the screenplay. José Padilha directs.

Sources: deadline, IMDb

