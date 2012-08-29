Karla here…

Because of “The Avengers” huge success, ABC wants to give YOU more Marvel and director Joss Whedon. ABC, which is owned by Disney/Marvel, has asked the “Avengers” director to create a pilot that focuses primarily on S.H.I.E.L.D ( Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division). Unfortunately that may mean NO Avengers.

Joss Whedon will co-write the pilot with his brother, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen. If picked up by the network, Jed Whedon and Tancharoen, who wrote for Dollhouse, will serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. Loeb previously worked on the Buffy the Vampire Slayer animated series that never came to be.

Whedon has said that the storyline for the proposed S.H.I.E.L.D series would be largely autonomous from the “Avengers” sequel that is already in the works. The series will revolve around S.H.I.E.L.D. characters and the activities of the Marvel spy organization.

Reportedly, Disney has wanted to produce a Marvel primetime show since it acquired Marvel back in 2009. But which characters would feature in the series? Samuel L. Jackson has played Nick Fury, Executive Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. since the first “Iron Man” movie. Cobie Smulders plays Maria Hill in the “Avengers” and Dum Dum Dugan was in “Captain America: The First Avenger”. Will we get to see any of them?

