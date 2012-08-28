A new international trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” has hit the internet. The movie is set to open in theaters on Christmas Day so right after you open your gifts head over to watch the movie. This new trailer shows new footage that include Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Take a look at it and tell us what you think.

Movie Synopsis:

With the help of his mentor, a slave-turned-bounty hunter sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner.

“Django Unchained” is directed by Quentin Tarantino and stars Jamie Foxx, Don Johnson and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Sources: Sony Pictures