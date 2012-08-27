Photo Gallery From The Set of Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World”

Images from the set of ‘Thor:The Dark World’ have surfaced online. The photos where taken at Bourne Wood in the United Kingdom where filming for the movie is taking place.

Not much is known about this sequel, but “Thor:The Dark World” is said to take place after the events of “The Avengers.”

“Thor: The Dark World” opens in theaters on November 8th, 2013.

“Thor: The Dark World” is directed by Alan Taylor and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, and Natalie Portman

