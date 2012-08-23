Karla here…

Have you ever seen an old classic film on your small television screen and wished you had had the chance to see it on the big screen with amazing sound? This fall, Cinemark Theaters is giving audiences a chance to see “Jaws” and other cinematic classics as they were meant to be seen.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., the world’s highest attended motion picture exhibitor, has announced that the Steven Spielberg iconic blockbuster,” Jaws”, will kick off their “Fall Classics Series” in over 150 Cinemark Theatres across the country. Ranked among the American Film Institute’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time, this digitally restored version of “Jaws” will be scheduled to play on Thursday, August 23, 2012, at two separate show times, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

As part of Universal Pictures’ ongoing 100th Anniversary celebration, “Jaws” was one of 13 classic Universal films to be digitally remastered and fully restored from its 35mm original film elements. Over the course of several months, skilled technicians worked with Steven Spielberg to meticulously balance color, remove dirt and scratches, and repair any damage to the film elements shot by shot and frame by frame.

“Jaws” is one of the most influential pictures in Hollywood history and changed the landscape of how movies are released,” states James Meredith, VP of Marketing and Communications for Cinemark. “With this incredible restoration, fans now have the opportunity to see one of Hollywood’s legendary films in crystal clear digital projection and incredible surround sound. Some of our locations will be featuring these titles on our Cinemark XD Extreme Digital Cinema screen!”

In addition to “Jaws”, Cinemark has selected six other titles that were visionary films for their time, and still stand as true “classics” in every sense of the word. The list of films and dates of their presentation are:

August 23rd – “Jaws” (1975) Rated PG

August 30th – “High Noon” (1952) Not Rated

September 6th – “Doctor Zhivago” (1965) Rated PG-13

September 13th – “Chinatown” (1974) Rated R

September 20th – “The Bridge on the River Kwai” (1957) Rated PG

September 27th- “The African Queen” (1951) Not Rated

The effect of terror that “Jaws” can instill in a dark movie theater is incredible. I had to ask my Dad about that since “Jaws” was long out of theaters before I was born. He spun this tale of sitting next to my Mom in a dark theater watching an enormous eating machine make a buffet out of the Amity Island residents and vacationers. The John Williams score only added to his fright.

“Jaws” was released on June 20th, 1975 and stars Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton, Carl Gottlieb, Jeffrey Kramer, and Susan Backlinie. The film is directed by Steven Spielberg.

