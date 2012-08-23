Angelina Jolie’s Daughter to Appear with Mom in “Maleficent”

Namtar here…

Walt Disney Studios announced that Angelina Jolie’s youngest daughter, four-year-old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, will make her feature film acting debut in a “minor role” alongside her mother in the $200 million budgeted live-action film “Maleficent.”

Vivienne will portray the young Princess Aurora, who grows up to be the antagonist to the evil fairy Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) in this interpretation of “Sleeping Beauty.” The “Sleeping Beauty” tale is told from the perspective of the vengeful Maleficent.

Production on the film began in London in June. “Maleficent” will open in theaters on March 14th, 2014. The film stars Angelina Jolie, Juno Temple, Elle Fanning, Miranda Richardson, India Eisley, Sharlto Copley, and Sam Riley. Paul Dini, and Linda Woolverton wrote the screenplay, while Robert Stromberg directs.

source: suntimes, IMDb