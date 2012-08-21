600 SHARES Share Tweet

With Michonne and the Governor, The Walking Dead is bringing two of the most famous characters from the comic to the screen for season 3 (which kicks off on AMC Oct. 14). But there will also be at least one completely new original character to join the fray. Dallas Roberts (who also starred on AMC’s Rubicon and has a recurring role as Juliana Margulies’ brother on The Good Wife) will be stepping in to play Milton, one of the residents of the Governor-ruled community of Woodbury.

“Milton is the details guy,” explains exec producer Robert Kirkman. “He’s the guy that works with the Governor, who is monitoring all situations and is trying to help the Governor make sense of this world that they’re living in. He’s not exactly a scientist, but he’s a smart guy that is trying to find out how zombies behave. Watching him do his little experiments is going to be a lot of fun.” (Zombie experiments? Here’s hoping Bub from Day of the Dead makes a cameo as one of the subjects.)

According to showrunner Glen Mazzara, in Milton we will see an example of someone finding a way to make himself useful, even if he is not necessarily a physically imposing presence. “We were examining, ‘How do people survive in this apocalyptic world, and what can people contribute?’” says Mazzara. “And we didn’t think it was plausible that every single character we meet is an efficient zombie killer. We just didn’t buy that everyone we know would be active and deft enough to kill every walker. We wanted to show how other people survive, and Dallas has come in and helped us establish that character. He just adds a lot of heart and humanity to Woodbury, which further complicates what that is. That is a real town with real people and real survivors. It’s not necessarily a group of bad guys.”

Source: Entertainment Weekly

