With the writing and directing team of brothers Peter and Bobby Farrelly opening “The Three Stooges” film in the United Kingdom tomorrow, they now have plans to look ahead and focus on the sequel to “Dumb and Dumber.” An overdue film which will follow the further adventures of best friends and morons Harry Dunne and Lloyd Christmas.

The last time audiences saw the intellectually challenged pair, they were walking down a road in the middle of nowhere when a “Hawaiian Tropic” bus full of beautiful women in bikinis unexpectedly stops. Three gorgeous women step off the bus. One of them mentions to Harry and Lloyd that they are on a national bikini tour and are looking for two oil-boys to grease them up before every competition.

Harry responds, “Lady, you are in luck! There is a town about three miles that way – I’m sure you’ll find a couple guys there!”

The bus closes its doors and begins to pull away when suddenly Lloyd becomes alarmed and turns to Harry. He states, “Do you realize what you’ve done?! Hey! Wait!”

[the bus stops and opens doors for them]

He continues, “You’ll have to excuse my friend. He’s a little slow. [points to the other direction] The town is back that way.”

The bus closes its doors again, and pulls away. The pair of losers continue walking down the road playing their favorite game… tag.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Bobby Farrelly revealed that both Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels are on board for the comedy follow-up, and the movie will shoot once Daniels is clear of his Newsroom commitments. Farrelly also dropped a big plot hint about Lloyd and Harry’s latest big screen adventure…

What’s the current status of the Dumb and Dumber sequel?

“It’s definitely something we’ve been hoping for a long time. We always wanted to get the two original guys Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels back together and see what they’re up to. Now it’s almost 20 years after the original and the other guys are in a point in their career where they had so much fun the first time that they’re willing to do it. We will make this movie.”

Are you still hoping to shoot next year?

“We were hoping to shoot it very soon – this fall – but that didn’t come to pass because of scheduling conflicts. Jeff has a successful TV show over here now so we have to work around that. We are planning on shooting it this coming spring and hopefully it will be out by next fall. That’s the plan and that will be our next movie, we’ve already written the script. We’re very anxious to get back in business with those two guys.”

Are you able to give us any hints about the storyline? Have Lloyd and Harry had a lucky break yet after missing that bikini bus?

“I can tell you that there is no growth out of either one of them and it’s 20 years later. What is funny about the original is that they’re grown men who are complete losers and when the studio came to us about a sequel, we were like, ‘Loads of kids are losers and they’re dumb.’ We didn’t see any value in the sequel so we backed out of it, but now these guys are in regular life and they’re still basically children at heart.

“The story revolves around the fact that one of them may have sired a child. They want to go and find the child because he’s having a kidney problem and he wants to ask him for one of his kidneys.”

Is Dumb & Dumber the one movie you’ve done that people keep wanting to talk to you about?

“The thing about “Dumb & Dumber” here in the States, I don’t about over there, but here it ran an awful lot on television. They’ve seen it not tens of times but hundreds [of] times, because it ran a lot. They know all the lines, and they know the story inside and out. It’s one of those that if you’re flicking through the TV channels and you come across it, you’ll watch it for a while. It’s definitely our most popular and most familiar [film]. We’re very anxious to make another one.”

Source: Digital Spy



