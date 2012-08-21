Digital Spy landed this exclusive interview…

Bruce Campbell’s cult classic Evil Dead is the latest horror movie getting the remake treatment, but unlike previous horror re-dos this has the full support of Campbell, original director Sam Raimi and producer Robert G. Tapert.

Digital Spy had a natter with Burn Notice star Campbell – a producer on the new Evil Dead – to discuss the movie and a potential reunion with Raimi on Oz.

You mentioned the Evil Dead movies earlier – there’s a new remake coming out…

“There is. We’re all involved as producers.”

How is it going to be different from the original films?

“There’s none of the original characters. We didn’t want to compare apples with apples. It’s a contemporary movie – just like Evil Dead was contemporary in 1979, this is contemporary for young adults now.

“It’s basically five new kids who are going to have a really bad night with a brand new director – Fede Alvarez, who was handpicked by Sam Raimi. I’ve seen it already; I think it’s definitely fabulous.”

Do you think the fans will embrace it?

“We’re really excited and really behind it, [but] it’s going to take a bit to get the Evil Dead fans behind it. We know we’ve pissed a lot of them off. We appreciate that and we appreciate their anger and their zeal, but the only thing we want to impress upon them is that we didn’t screw it up. This is going to be just as memorable as [the original] Evil Dead without being the same movie.

“You don’t want to remake something shot-for-shot. I can’t believe they remade Psycho – what the hell kind of a waste of celluloid is that? It’s a creative medium.

“The nice thing is the film looks beautiful. The effects are 10 times better than we ever had access to and the actors are all better than we were in 1979. Though granted Sam Raimi is a mad genius, so we got a crazy result like Evil Dead out of this amateur enthusiasm sort of thing.”

Are you going to make any kind of cameo?

“I’m not at liberty to discuss that. But the thing is we want it to be a standalone movie. You’re going to have some references [to the original] in there and there’s going to be things the fans will enjoy as far as familiar aspects, but it’s a whole new ball game.”

With this remake on the horizon, would you rule out ever playing Ash again?

“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know if I could – the last one was 1991. I was a virile young man; I’m 54 years old now so I’m not sure 54-year-old guys need to be doing that s**t anymore.

“But if Sam wants to lace the boots back on and do something that makes sense, that’s fine. We may need to do the movie one day, if our careers fly off the tracks and we crash and burn, we might look at each other and go ‘Let’s make an Evil Dead movie’!

“We haven’t thought of it because Sam has launched himself into the stratosphere of Hollywood and I’m keeping extremely busy myself. Things like that don’t come up because we have pretty active day jobs.”

They’re also remaking your 1988 film Maniac Cop…

“Oh, they are? Awesome.”

What do you think generally about the trend for remakes and reboots in Hollywood?

“Well I’ll be honest with you… I’m not a fan of them. So I’m talking out of both sides of my mouth. Here I am remaking a movie at one end… but here’s my spirited defense – it’s our movie. Myself and Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert, we own that movie, it’s our movie. We’re not looking into some file drawer of some property that’s owned by a studio that’s 30 years old, that we can get for cheap and [saying] ‘Let’s remake that’.

“We’re not the cigar-chomping producer type who’s like, ‘We’ll see what we already own, we’ll do something cheap and make a lot of money’. That’s not our approach at all, so I feel 100% justified doing anything we want with our property.

“Our only obligation to the viewer is that we don’t give them a piece of s**t. It’s going to wind up being a very handmade movie, Fede Alvarez is so far from being a hack – we didn’t get some 18-year-old director who just wants to make his movie look cool. We got a guy who is an adult.

“I think people will be pleasantly surprised that it’s not something that was cranked out, where no-one gives a crap. We were involved in casting, we were involved in everything. We’re all over that movie like a cheap suit, so if it blows it’s our responsibility.”

Is it true that you’re making a cameo in Sam’s Oz movie? Can you talk about that?

“I can talk about it, but with these big movies you never know if you’re going to wind up in them or out of them. I definitely worked on the movie and I definitely had a pivotal role in the movie. A key role, a pivotal role, that they can’t really cut out… but they still can. So as long as they don’t cut me out, I’m in the movie!”

Bruce Campbell stars in Burn Notice season four, beginning Wednesday, August 22nd at 9p.m.

“The Evil Dead” is due for release on April 12th, 2013. The film stars Jane Levy, Jessica Lucas, Shiloh Fernandez, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Elizabeth Blackmore. Sam Raimi, Diablo Cody, Rodo Sayagues, and Fede Alvarez wrote the screenplay, while Fede Alvarez directs.

