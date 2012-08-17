With Marvel Studios and Disney patting themselves on the back for producing the third highest-grossing film of all time, they are ready to put into production the highly anticipated sequel to “The Avengers.” The studio has already hired the tent pole’s director Joss Whedon back for the next round. Now the producers have also confirmed the release date for the sequel, which will be on May 1st, 2015.

Whedon will not only direct the film, but write the treatment as well. The script will have to tackle the threat posed to “The Avengers” during the closing credits of their premiere film. The villain will no doubt be the “Mad Titan” Thanos wielding the Infinity Gauntlet. With the Avengers fighting Thanos, this will invite other characters in the Marvel Universe to engage in a universal battle royal.

“The Avengers,” opened on May 4, 2012, and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, and Mark Ruffalo. The film was directed by Joss Whedon.

