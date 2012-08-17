Disney and Marvel Studios’ movie “Iron Man 3” is currently shooting on location in Wilmington, N.C., but the film has suffered a setback this week when star Robert Downey, Jr. sustained an ankle injury on the set while performing a stunt. In turn, production on film has been temporarily suspended, but will resume as soon as Downey has been cleared by doctors to go back to work.

As far as the plot is concerned, details on the story have been kept under tight wraps. The upcoming action feature comes on the heels of 2010’s “Iron Man 2.”

“Iron Man 3” is currently in production and will open in theaters on May 3rd, 2013. The film stars Robert Downey, Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Kingsley, William Sadler, Don Cheadle, Rebecca Hall, Guy Pearce, Paul Bettany, Dale Dickey, James Badge Dale, Stan Lee, and Jon Favreau. Shane Black and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay, based on characters created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Larry Lieber, and Don Heck. Shane Black directs.

