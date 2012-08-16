Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with a new action film “The Last Stand” that is set to open in theaters in 2013. This time Schwarzenegger is a sheriff protecting a town from a drug cartel.

Check out the trailer below that also features Forest Whitaker.

Movie Synopsis:

A drug cartel leader busts out of a courthouse and speeds to the Mexico border, where the only thing in his path is a sheriff and his inexperienced staff.

Directed by Jee-woon Kim. The film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Eduardo Noriega, and Forest Whitaker.