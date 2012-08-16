Actress and Emmy nominee Mayim Bialik, 36, who plays Sheldon’s friend who is a girl, but not his girlfriend, Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler, Ph.D. on CBS’s “The Big Bang Theory was seriously injured in a car crash on Wednesday in Hollywood. Bialik sustained injuries to her left thumb and hand.

The former “Blossom” actress and real life neuroscientist was taken to a Los Angeles hospital for treatment after her white Volvo was struck near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and LaBrea Avenue. She was traveling south on LaBrea when a car with three tourists from Chile turned into her vehicle at Hollywood Boulevard and caused the crash. Both airbags deployed on Bialik’s Volvo.

“From what I was told, there was a lot of blood at the scene,” said a spokesperson for the LAPD.

The spokesperson went on to elaborate that Bialik suffered “a severe injury to her left thumb” and was taken to a local hospital. The tourists were not cited or detained.

But the star won’t be losing a digit. On Wednesday afternoon, Bialik posted a message on Twitter saying, “(husband typing) In pain but will keep all my fingers. If u wanna see pre accident me watch The Soup tonight lol.”

Sources: People, entertainment today

