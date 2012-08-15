Namtar here…

Yesterday, Nuke the Fridge reported that Paramount Pictures post apocalypse zombie film “World War Z” was in trouble. A desperate Brad Pitt was looking to friend George Clooney to help him out with the film. Apparently, the film needs to have extensive reshoots, and the script was scrapped with a rewrite underway. Now, Chairman and CEO of Paramount Brad Grey has announced plans to turn the almost $200 million film into a series. Paramount does have a lot at stake with this potential fiasco. The studio has invested nearly $60 million into the project, but shares the financial responsibility with three other partners. For Pitt and the other cast members, Grey’s decision may have just pulled them out of the fire. What do you think?

Here’s the storyline:

What if there had been a great Zombie war? What would the history books say? Author Max Brooks wrote the tale of UN representative Gerry Lane, who writes a report on the great zombie war, and interviews the survivors in the wake of “World War Z.”

“World War Z” will open in theaters on June 21st, 2013, and stars Brad Pitt, Eric West, Matthew Fox, David Morse, Mirielle Enos, James Badge Dale, Elyes Gabel, Julia Levy-Boeken, and Katinka Egres. Damon Lindelof and Matthew Michael Carnahan (“State of Play,”) wrote the screenplay, from the novel “World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War” by Max Brooks. Marc Forster directs.

“The Dead will rise!”

Source: Los Angeles Times

