Namtar here…

Universal’s action/adventure/thriller “The Bourne Legacy” took first place honors at the box office this weekend. The film starring Jeremy Renner took in over $40 million and knocked “The Dark Knight Rises” out of the top spot. Warner Bros. Studios claimed the number two and three positions with “The Campaign,” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”

“The Campaign” an election year comedy starring Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis raked in over $27 million to hold second place.

“The Dark Knight Rises” continues to pull in impressive numbers but fell from first to third while bringing in $19 million over the weekend. The film has currently grossed over $390 million domestically.

The Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jones middle-aged couple comedy/drama “Hope Springs” came in fourth place since opening on Wednesday. The SONY/Columbia film has earned a respectable five day total of $20 million.

Fox’s school summer vacation movie “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days” fell from its third place spot last weekend to fifth. The family/comedy starring Zachary Gordon, Steve Zahn, and Robert Capron was expected to perform as well as the first two in the series, but has fallen short as a summer release with a box office total of only $30.5 million.

Rounding out the top ten with their total domestic grosses are:

“Total Recall” ($44 million) (SONY/Columbia)

“Ice Age: Continental Drift” ($144 million) (Fox)

“Ted” ($209.9 million) (Universal Pictures)

“Step Up Revolution” ($30.1 million) (Summit Entertainment)

“The Watch” ($31.3 million) (Fox)

Sources: box office mojo, IMDb

