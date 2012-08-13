September 12th will definitely be a date to keep in mind. That’s when pre-orders for the iPhone 5 are set to taken. So if you’re tired of being out of the loop every time the new version of the iPhone is released, here’s the heads up on the pre-order date.

Why are we reporting this on Nuke the Fridge? The answer is simple, more and more websites are being viewed on mobile devices like the iPhone. The fact is you may be viewing this post on a cellphone right now. So basically, save yourself the frustration of not having the device on the release date and get ready to order the new iPhone on the 12th of September, or you can always wait to buy it on eBay for triple the price.

Source: Los Angeles Times

