Gentlemen’s Quarterly magazine had a chance to catch up with and interview actor/director Keanu Reeves. Among the many questions, he elaborates on his book of poetry, directing, turning 50, and the third installment for “Bill & Ted.” Here is what he had to say:

GQ: It seems the least likely thing for you to do is another Bill-and-Ted movie. And yet it seems you are.

Keanu Reeves: We have a nice story. We’ll see if anyone else wants to make it.

GQ: Is it easy to imagine those characters middle-aged?

Keanu Reeves: I don’t know. It’s one thing to think about it, but to perform it… One of the plot points is that these two people have been crushed by the responsibility of having to write the greatest song ever written and to change the world. And they haven’t done it. So everybody is kind of like: “Where is the song?” The guys have just drifted off into esoterica and lost their rock. And we go on this expedition, go into the future to find out if we wrote the song, and one future “us” refuses to tell us, and another future “us” blames us for their lives because we didn’t write the song, so they’re living this terrible life. In one version we’re in jail; in another we’re at some kind of highway motel and they hate us.

The presently titled “Bill & Ted 3” project is being shopped around, and will star Keanu Reeves, and Alex Winter. Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson wrote the screenplay, while Dean Parisot will direct.

