The “Red Dawn” Remake Trailer is Here!

Louis Love here.

Yesterday we showed you the the “Red Dawn” 2012 poster. Today, as promised, we have the trailer.

While watching the trailer I was wishing that the invaders were giant monsters instead of North Koreans. Tell me if you wished for the same thing.

Check it out and tell us what you think of it.

Movie synopsis:

A group of teenagers look to save their town from an invasion of North Korean soldiers.

“Red Dawn” 2012 opens in theaters on November 21st.

The film is directed by Dan Bradley and stars Chris Hemsworth, Isabel Lucas, and Josh Hutcherson.

