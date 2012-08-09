522 SHARES Share Tweet

The Monkees are set to return to the stage this November for a 12-date U.S. tour, marking the first time Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork have played together since 1997. The tour kicks off at Escondido’s California Center for the Arts on November 8th and finishes at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 2nd.

The trek is also Nesmith’s first with the Monkees since a brief U.K. run in 1997; and of course, it’s the group’s first outing since singer Davy Jones passed away in February. “This seems like a good time to do this – the right time,” says Nesmith. “Who knows when we will get another chance?”

The Monkees will perform a selection of their biggest hits and deeper cuts from their first five albums, as well as music from their film Head and their TV series. Accompanying the tunes will be a multimedia show filled with rare films and photographs.

Jones will be saluted “in the show’s multimedia content,” according to a statement.

Here are their full tour dates:

11/8 Escondido, CA – California Center for the Arts

11/9 Santa Barbara, CA – The Arlington Theatre

11/10 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

11/11 Cupertino, CA – Flint Center for the Performing Arts

11/15 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

11/16 Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

11/17 Cleveland, OH – Lakewood Civic Auditorium

11/18 Buffalo, NY – The Center For The Arts

11/29 Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre

11/30 New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre Regional Arts Center

12/1 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

12/2 New York, NY – The Beacon Theatre

Source: Rolling Stone