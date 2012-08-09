web analytics
Search
Breaking
    You need to install Jetpack plugin and enable "Stats".
Home

The Monkees are set to return to the stage this November for a 12-date U.S. tour, marking the first time Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork have played together since 1997. The tour kicks off at Escondido’s California Center for the Arts on November 8th and finishes at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 2nd.

The trek is also Nesmith’s first with the Monkees since a brief U.K. run in 1997; and of course, it’s the group’s first outing since singer Davy Jones passed away in February. “This seems like a good time to do this – the right time,” says Nesmith. “Who knows when we will get another chance?”

The Monkees will perform a selection of their biggest hits and deeper cuts from their first five albums, as well as music from their film Head and their TV series. Accompanying the tunes will be a multimedia show filled with rare films and photographs.

Jones will be saluted “in the show’s multimedia content,” according to a statement.

Here are their full tour dates:

11/8 Escondido, CA – California Center for the Arts
11/9 Santa Barbara, CA – The Arlington Theatre
11/10 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
11/11 Cupertino, CA – Flint Center for the Performing Arts
11/15 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
11/16 Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
11/17 Cleveland, OH – Lakewood Civic Auditorium
11/18 Buffalo, NY – The Center For The Arts
11/29 Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre
11/30 New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre Regional Arts Center
12/1 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
12/2 New York, NY – The Beacon Theatre

Source: Rolling Stone