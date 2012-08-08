Last month, we reported that The Dark Knight Rises director Christopher Nolan turned down Warner Bros.’ offer to direct the DC superhero ensemble Justice League of America. Today, a new report reveals the studio has reached out to Ben Affleck to possibly direct this epic adventure.

The actor-director, who made the upcoming Argo for Warner Bros., is expected to meet with the studio in the next few days to discuss the project. It is said that he is the only director to be given the new screenplay, written by Will Beall (Gangster Squad).

Although no story or character details have been confirmed, this big screen epic will likely bring together DC heroes such as Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and The Flash. It is also interesting to note that Ben Affleck has indicated he is only interested in directing movies that he also stars in, a notion that leaves one to wonder which of these superhero characters the multi-hyphenate is interested in playing.

It still isn’t known yet if the studio plans on using actors from its previous superhero movies, such as The Dark Knight Rises’ Christian Bale, Green Lantern’s Ryan Reynolds, or the upcoming Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill for this new superhero extravaganza. Justice League of America likely won’t be ready to hit theaters until at least 2015.

Justice League of America is in development.

Source: Movieweb